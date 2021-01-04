Former GOP congressman: I'm concerned about Democratic turnout in Georgia runoffs
Former Republican congressman Jack Kingston discusses the looming Georgia Senate runoffs and Democrats' get-out-the-vote operation.
Former Republican congressman Jack Kingston discusses the looming Georgia Senate runoffs and Democrats' get-out-the-vote operation.
NBC moderator Chuck Todd grilled Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on Sunday about the GOP lawmaker's support for the latest far-fetched bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison like Jeffery Epstein. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.
President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire
Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.
A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.
The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.
Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.
In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.
The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.
No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park
Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, also said on ABC's “This Week” that President-elect Joe Biden's pledge to administer 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office is achievable. The U.S. death toll has climbed past 350,000, the most of any country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while more than 20 million people nationwide have been infected.
Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine. In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.
Two men were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25 during violent protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.> Not even one hour into to 117th Congress and there is now a shouting match between the Dem and Republican floor staff after Marjorie Taylor Greene was told, and refused, to put on her mask on the House floor.> > -- Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 3, 2021Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.> /3 @RodneyDavis, top R on the House Administration Cmte, is very upset about this "Popemobile" built in the House Gallery for quarantined members. He says the "only reason this is happening is because Speaker Pelosi needs to be re-elected speaker." "It's shameful."> > -- John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 3, 2021Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate. > I see @lindsemcpherson is having a far more interesting swearing-in day than in the Senate, where senators-elect are being sworn-in two at a time by Mike Pence with no issues.> > -- Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire
Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team
The family of a French-Irish teenager who died last year in a Malaysian jungle said they were “utterly disappointed” after a coroner ruled on Monday that her death was most likely a “misadventure” and there was no criminal involvement. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora Quoirin’s death at a resort some 40 miles south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019, despite her family’s claims that she must have been abducted. The Quoirins dismissed the official conclusion as “incomplete” and said it did not take full account of her personality and learning difficulties. In a statement, they said: “We believe we have fought not just for Nora but in honour of all the special needs children in this world who deserve our most committed support and the most careful application of justice. “This is Nora’s unique legacy and we will never let it go.” The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest shortly after she and her family arrived at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range.
A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.