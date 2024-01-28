Former GOP & Dem party leaders expect Iowa lawmakers to address property tax disparity

A small wing of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives could keep important legislation from being adopted.

A new reports shows wealthier property owners in Iowa get a better deal on property taxes than everyone else. And Illinois gets the OK to stick to its plan for combining pensions for police and firefighters.

Host Jim Niedelman covers that ground with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke.

“Looking at it from a taxpayer standpoint, this is good news, in my opinion,” Mielke said about the plan for pension consolidation.

“If the consolidation can continue to be done transparently, and in the way that retirees can feel comfortable that they’re not going to lose out in the end, I think it’s definitely worthwhile,” Gayman said.

To hear more of what our panelists have to say, click on the video.

And now we’d like to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think should be done about wealthier homeowners in Iowa having a lower property tax burden than those not as well to do? Tell us at 4therecord@whbf.com.

