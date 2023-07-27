Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley pleads guilty to Jan. 6 crime

WASHINGTON — Former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty to a federal crime on Thursday in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Kelley (FBI)

Kelley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, admitting that he "rushed past U.S. Capitol police officers and started climbing the northwest scaffolding" and then "climbed onto an architectural feature next to the North West stairs and began gesturing to the crowd below by waving his hand towards the stairs leading up to the U.S. Capitol building." He also "used his hands to support another rioter who was pulling a metal bike rack onto the scaffolding," a plea agreement document said.

Ryan Kelley (FBI)

Kelley ran for governor in Michigan in 2022 as a Republican, He was arrested last June, before the Republican primary, and was, for a time, leading in the polls. Kelley ultimately lost the primary to Republican Tudor Dixon, who lost the general election to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Judge Christopher R. Cooper accepted Kelley's plea deal and set his sentencing for Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com