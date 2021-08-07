Former GOP lawmaker joins Jan. 6 House committee staff

Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman will join the staff serving the House select committee in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Friday.

Why it matters: The former Air Force intelligence officer is the third Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has brought on to the select panel, which Republican lawmakers have attacked as partisan.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) are the only Republican lawmakers on the committee, but Riggleman brings a high profile as a former member of Congress.

His experience in national security also brings added legitimacy to the investigation.

His background: Riggleman, a former member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was elected in 2018.

Though he had former President Trump's support, he lost the GOP nomination for Virginia's 5th district last year after he agreed to officiate a same-sex wedding.

Don't forget: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) withdrew all five of his GOP appointees from the panel after Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio).

Pelosi had cited their attempts to downplay the Capitol breach and overturn the presidential election results.

McCarthy, who originally opposed the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attacks, has threatened to launch a GOP investigation into the events.

Reps. Rodney Davis (Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) and Troy Nehls (Texas) were the other three Republicans appointed by McCarthy.

The big picture: The committee held its first hearing last month, with emotional testimonies from police officers who defended the Capitol that day.

Go deeper: First person pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Capitol riot

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free