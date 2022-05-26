Former GOP Lawmakers Urge Successors to Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoenas
(Bloomberg) -- Twenty-one former GOP members of Congress want House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four colleagues to cooperate with subpoenas received from the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ford Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 Delivery
Russian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of War
Stocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets Wrap
Zilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery Payments
Ukraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief Plan
In a letter posted Thursday on Medium, the group acknowledges it is rare for a congressional investigative body to subpoena sitting lawmakers. But, their letter states, “The best way to ensure a full and fair accounting of what happened before and on Jan. 6th is for you to provide your understanding of the events and to explain it to the American people.”
Those signing mostly served in the House prior to President Donald Trump’s presidency, a couple dating to the administrations of Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Former GOP Representatives Jim Kolbe of Arizona, Connie Morella of Maryland, and Christopher Shays of Connecticut are among them.
Along with McCarthy, the letter is addressed to GOP Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Jordan has already signaled a legal fight on his part.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Tech Rout Isn’t Just Cyclical—It’s Well-Earned, and Overdue
A New Prediction Market Lets Investors Bet Big on Almost Anything
Mark Zuckerberg Is Blowing Up Instagram to Try and Catch TikTok
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.