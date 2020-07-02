Former GOP Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, was hospitalized Wednesday and is being treated for the coronavirus.

Cain, 74, was informed on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and by Wednesday had “developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization” and was transported to a hospital in the Atlanta area.

Cain “spent the past night in the hospital” and as of Thursday was “resting comfortably” in the hospital and was “awake and alert,” statement on his official Twitter account said, adding that he did not require a respirator.

Cain, a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Trump’s rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which public health officials warned could be a catalyst for spreading the virus.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” read the statement from Cain’s staff. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery,”

Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage four colon cancer and given a 30 percent chance of survival but has been in remission since receiving chemotherapy treatments.

“We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know,” said Dan Calabrese, editor of Cain’s website, said Thursday in a post on the site.

Cain, former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2011 but dropped out several months later amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, which he strongly denied. He was briefly considered last year by Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board but dropped out when four Republican senators spoke against his nomination.

