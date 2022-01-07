A former GOP senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump has been challenged to a live debate by former GOP senate candidate Daniel McCarthy. James Devaney

A businessman who once ran for senate in Arizona — and who recently torched his MAGA using a flamethrower — has challenged former President Donald Trump to a live debate at the latter's upcoming rally and offered to donate $1 million to charity if the former president accepts.

Daniel McCarthy, who ran for Arizona's Republican Senate nomination in 2020 but lost to former Senator Martha McSally, tweeted a strongly-worded video message for Trump on Wednesday.

"Hey, Donald Trump. This is Daniel McCarthy in Arizona. The world is waking up to your massive grift," McCarthy said while seated in the cab of a truck. "Please stop with the smoke and mirrors and with these audits."

"Stop with your fundraising, stop establishment candidate endorsements," McCarthy continued. "Stop pushing this gene therapy, the sauce." It's not immediately clear what McCarthy was referring to.

He noted that Trump would be arriving in Arizona on January 15 for "another one of your do nothing, rah-rah session rallies" and suggested that Trump take 30 minutes of stage time to debate McCarthy or answer his questions in front of the former president's supporters.

The businessman, who, according to his biography, works in skincare and real estate, pledged that if the former president accepts, he can choose from six charities listed on this website to donate a total of $1 million. The charities include a mobile anti-abortion "crisis pregnancy" center, a gun-rights lobbying group, and a legal defense fund for QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be delivering public remarks at the Arizona rally after canceling a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that had been scheduled for the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

In the video, McCarthy proceeded to verbally attack Trump's presidency. "Think about all the things you've done... that you've been held accountable for," he said.

"You ushered in medical tyranny. You exploded our national debt. You relinquished our sovereignty with the USMCA trade deal. You passed more gun laws than Obama did with Fix NICS," McCarthy continued.

McCarthy also believes that he lost the 2020 Arizona GOP primary because it was "stolen."

He said Trump had failed to prevent "election fraud" — Trump's false claim that the presidential election was stolen from him — even though McCarthy said his team "months in advance warned you that we were stolen from in the Senate primary."

McCarthy went on to blast Trump further, saying that the former president surrounded himself with "swamp creatures for four years" and that he had set up his "most loyal supporters" — those detained in connection with the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

"I look forward to seeing you on January 15," McCarthy said, "Although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch."

McCarthy is then shown exiting his truck and using a flamethrower to torch a "Make America Great Again" hat.

McCarthy and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider