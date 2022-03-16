Former GOP Senate Candidate Has Possibly The Worst Take On Zelenskyy's Speech To Congress

An economist and former Republican candidate for Senate earned a dreaded “ratio” from Twitter users on Wednesday after posting what may be the worst take on the speech Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyygave to Congress Wednesday morning.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation for the speech, which touched on the Sept. 11 attacks and Pearl Harbor while asking the United States to “do more” to help his country fend off Russia.

Apparently that wasn’t enough for Peter Schiff, who ran in the GOP Senate primary in Connecticut in 2010 and is now chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital. He complained that Zelenskyy didn’t get gussied up before speaking to Congress.

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Schiff was harshly mocked for his tweet, which seemed to ignore that Zelenskyy might have other priorities besides putting on a suit and tie.

Maybe since his city and nation is being shelled, bombed, and attacked by cruise missiles it's a little hard to get his dry cleaning.



Priorities. https://t.co/CH4LK0thiA — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 16, 2022

This guy is criticizing a man who is desperately trying to save his country...because he's not wearing a suit.



How did America produce so many bad people? https://t.co/PDdh7wTkCO — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 16, 2022

The president of Ukraine is a freedom fighter. You're somebody who would throw his back out reaching for a twenty dollar bill somebody dropped. https://t.co/JnK4rskxbh — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 16, 2022

This tweet by Peter Schiff must be one of the dumbest tweets I've ever seen on Twitter. And I even followed Donald Trumps tweets when he still had an account... https://t.co/95SVaaCzeI — Thomas Sund (@Thomas_Sund) March 16, 2022

Ratio'd!



And WHO THE FUCK CARES what people wear? This isn't 1953. I live in sweat pants. It's not about respect for you - it's about comfort for me. Get over it. https://t.co/PNPaKpI0La — dan ushman (@danushman) March 16, 2022

Bro, I spent a whole pandemic year doing zoom calls with no pants on. And forget makeup. This guy’s country is being bombed and you’re over here talking about suits?! Ugh https://t.co/TgxZQNSjgB — Andi Petrillo (@AndiPetrillo) March 16, 2022

*Peter Schiff, standing amongst the rubble of a recently bombed Ukrainian apartment building*



"HAVE SOME SELF RESPECT, YOU LOSERS! WAR CRIMES BEING ACTIVELY PERPETUATED AGAINST YOUR PEOPLE ARE NO EXCUSE TO LET YOURSELVES GO!" https://t.co/fuqx4a96Pz — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 16, 2022

I'm ready for Zelensky to troll Peter Schiff by wearing a tan suit. https://t.co/T5rj78XMft — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 16, 2022

He's absolutely right. The least he can do is put on a suit jacket and gym shorts like the rest of us. https://t.co/s2T5OcQOad — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) March 16, 2022

Schiff doubled down and insisted that Zelenskyy could have easily spiffed up a bit before addressing U.S. politicians.

He did not just come off the battle field. He had time to apply makeup for the camera. His hair was combed. Not a strand was out of place, and he had a clean shave and a trimmed beard. So he could have worn something less informal than a t-shirt. That's all I suggested. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out that he specifically said Zelenskyy should “wear a suit,” forcing Schiff to name other clothing options that he would have been OK with Zelenskyy wearing before Congress — as if Schiff’s opinion about the Ukrainian president’s attire carries weight. (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t).

Yes, but had he worn a jacket with an open collar I likely would't have said anything. A suit was my suggestion which is generally typical attire for a head of state address Congress. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

