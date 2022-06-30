Former Gov. Snyder pleads the Fifth Amendment in federal courtroom

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder appeared briefly Thursday at a federal lawsuit in Ann Arbor related to the Flint water crisis, telling the judge and lawyers he will exercise his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination if called to testify.

The jury was not present for Snyder's courtroom appearance.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, show testifying about the Flint water crisis before a congressional committee in 2016, when he was still in office.

"Based upon the advice of counsel, I would exercise my Fifth Amendment rights," Snyder told U.S. District Judge Judith Levy.

Snyder appeared in court midway through the presentation to jurors of his videotaped 2020 deposition in the case, which occurred before Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty, in 2021.

Levy has ruled that by testifying in a deposition, Snyder has waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and lawyers for the parties in the lawsuit have further questions they want to ask him at trial. Snyder has appealed Levy's ruling to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and that appeal is still pending.

Technically, Snyder is "in contempt of court," Levy said Thursday outside the presence of the jurors. But she said she has not found him in contempt because of the pending appeal.

More: Jurors in Flint water trial watch Snyder's 2020 video testimony: What he said

More: Former Gov. Snyder doesn't want to testify in Flint trial, plans to plead the Fifth

In the portion of Snyder's deposition shown to jurors Wednesday, Snyder testified that the state might have addressed the lead poisoning of Flint's water months sooner if his office had been informed about lead concerns that emails show officials who worked for a city contractor, Veolia Water North America Operating Services, had discussed in February 2015.

In the concluding portion of Snyder's deposition testimony showed Thursday, he agreed that Veolia was a city contractor and that it would be normal for it to make any reports and recommendations to the city, not to the state or its governor.

Flint was under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager at the time.

Story continues

Four plaintiffs who were Flint children when the lead poisoning began in April 2014 are suing consultants who did work for the city of Flint related to the city's water supply. They are Veolia; Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam (LAN); and LAN's parent company, Leo A. Daly Co.

A Tuesday Michigan Supreme Court ruling could result in criminal charges against Snyder and other Flint water crisis defendants being dismissed.

The trial began in late February and resumes Tuesday.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Gov. Rick Snyder pleads Fifth Amendment in Flint water lawsuit