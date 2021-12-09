Former Gov. Stitt Cabinet member files $60M tort claim against Mike Hunter, AG's office

A former Cabinet secretary for Gov. Kevin Stitt is pursuing a legal claim against former Attorney General Mike Hunter and the attorney general's office, alleging Hunter misused the state's multicounty grand jury to seek a politically motivated indictment against him.

David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and innovation, filed a legal claim Thursday alleging Hunter "maliciously prosecuted" him to further Hunter's political ambitions of mounting a primary challenge against Stitt and settle a political score with the governor over tribal gaming disagreements.

Ostrowe also alleges he was targeted because he was trying to eliminate what he viewed as wasteful spending at the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The local businessman, who was an unpaid member of Stitt's Cabinet, is seeking $60 million in damages. He says the figure corresponds to the amount of private sector business opportunities he lost after he was indicted last year by the state's multicounty grand jury on a charge of attempted bribery of an official.

"The Oklahoma Attorney General's office should represent the people of the state of Oklahoma and fight for everyday Oklahomans," Ostrowe said in a news release. "Instead, the former Attorney General weaponized his office for personal gain and to protect corrupt state officials. I was falsely charged with outrageous accusations purely to settle political scores."

Hunter did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office under Hunter previously pointed to court documents that said the attorney general's office looked into the claims against Ostrowe at Stitt's request, following a complaint from the chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. He said Ostrowe's case was treated no differently than any other case that comes before the grand jury.

A year ago, grand jurors indicted Ostrowe on a felony.

He was accused of telling two of the top officials at the Oklahoma Tax Commission the agency would lose state appropriations unless they waived a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt.

Ostrowe has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Shortly before Hunter resigned as attorney general, he dropped the charge against Ostrowe "without prejudice," saying the issue could present a conflict of interest because Stitt would get to appoint the state's new attorney general.

Ostrowe alleges the grand jury was presented only selective evidence in his case. He said jurors heard from Tax Commissioner Charles Prater, but not Commissioner Clark Jolley or Jay Doyle, then the executive director of the Tax Commission.

Prater asked the attorney general's office to investigate after informing Stitt "of the attempts by Ostrowe to influence the Tax Commission's decision." Assistants to the attorney general advise the grand jury.

"Selectively presenting evidence to the multi-county grand jury was one of the hallmarks of Hunter's reign of corruption," Ostrowe says in the legal filing.

Ostrowe also alleges Hunter brought the indictment to advance his gubernatorial aspirations and settle a political score with Stitt. Hunter and the governor clashed on tribal gaming issues.

"At the time, and well-known in political circles, Hunter had already been privately reaching out to donors to support him in a primary bid against the Governor," according to the legal filing.

Hunter resigned in June after media outlets reported he was having an extramarital affair with a state employee.

In the filing, Ostrowe also alleges the indictment was payback because he was advocating for the elimination of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Ostrowe says he viewed the $147,000 annual salary for each of the commissioners as wasteful when the board largely acted as a "rubber stamp" on rulings from administrative law judges.

The 10-page tort claim filed Thursday gives notice of Ostrowe's forthcoming lawsuit. The process follows a state law that requires a person first to make a claim for damages with the state before filing a lawsuit.

State officials have 90 days to respond. They could elect to settle before the deadline, but that is unlikely.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Also named in the tort claim is an investigator for the attorney general's office.

