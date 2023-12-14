Former Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife sold their house in Mount Wolf, moving to Philadelphia

Former Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife, Frances, recently sold their home in Mount Wolf and will be moving to an apartment in Philadelphia to live closer to family.

Wolf, who served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania, has lived his entire life in the small borough in northeastern York County that's named after his ancestor, Adam Wolf. He grew a business, the Wolf Organization, raised a family and was active in his community and church.

"I spent 75 years in York County, and I love this place. So many wonderful memories," he said during a wide-ranging interview Thursday with the York Daily Record.

It was a tough decision to make, Wolf said. But they needed to downsize − it's hard to keep up with the house − and their children do not live locally. One of their daughters lives in Philadelphia. The other resides in New York. The Wolfs have three grandchildren ranging in age from 2 to 5.

"Both of us want to be closer to our grandchildren and our children," he said.

The Wolfs will be moving in about a week.

"We're all celebrating Christmas together in Philadelphia," Wolf said.

All about Mount Wolf: Home of Pennsylvania's next governor? - The boroughs of York County series, No. 13

More history: Wolf of York, Pa., builds from deep foundation on banks of Susquehanna River

They're looking forward to talking, eating and celebrating together.

Wolf served as state revenue secretary before becoming governor and spending eight years in office. In his last 11 months in retirement, Wolf said he has been mainly enjoying his wife's company. He's also been eating, sleeping, writing, reading books and enjoying time with his family.

"I love this area, but I've come to love Philadelphia, too," Wolf said.

From pandemic to partisanship: Gov. Tom Wolf had a hard 8 years in office. He loved it all

Read more about former Gov. Tom Wolf's interview here next week.

Teresa Boeckel is the trending reporter for the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact her at tboeckel@ydr.com, by phone at 717-495-0998 or on X @teresaboeckel.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Tom Wolf sold his house in Mount Wolf, Pa. moving to Philadelphia