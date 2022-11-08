Former Governor Nikki Haley Says Georgia-Born Senator Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported

Republican Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Gov. who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that Black pastor Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), should be deported, Jezebel reports.

Haley made some pretty offensive comments, including calling for Warnock’s deportation, during a rally for the pastor’s Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, on Sunday.

“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days. They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock,” she told a Georgia crowd as they cheered.

Not sure where the former governor wants Warnock to be sent to — he was born in Georgia. His father served in the U.S. Army in World War II and, as aforementioned, he’s currently serving in the U.S. Senate.

The former governor said that Walker is a “good person who has been put through the wringer and has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him.” However, the Republican candidate has been under fired more than once during this intense race. He received a ton of backlash after news broke that he encouraged two women to have an abortion, despite backing strict abortion bans politically. And constituents were not happy after learning he abused his ex-wife and flashed a fake police badge at a debate.

Walker is currently in the lead, but not by a lot. According to RealClearPolitics, he’s only ahead by half a point. However, other polling data shows the Republican candidate is in the lead by an entire point.

Haley, who many believe has plans to run for president in 2024, has been rallying around several GOP candidates across the country leading up to midterm elections, The Hill reports. Last Sunday’s rally was part of Walker’s bus tour throughout Georgia during the final leg of the race.