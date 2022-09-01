Former governor Sarah Palin loses House special election in Alaska
Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin lost the special election for Alaska's only U.S. House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola.
As Edwin Diaz entered the game for the Mets against the Dodgers at Citi Field on Wednesday night, Timmy Trumpet was there to play “Narco” live to welcome Diaz to the mound before the Mets closer locked down the Dodgers in a 2-1 Mets victory.
Ranked choice voting is spreading, and advocates have their eyes set on bringing it to Nevada next.
Calls for accountability have grown as a video is making the rounds of what appears to be an NYPD officer punching a 19-year woman and knocking her to the ground while making an arrest outside a building in Harlem in New York. CBS News notes officers were attempting to apprehend 22-year-old Elvin James, who was wanted in connection to attempted murder. At the time of the arrest, police said he was carrying an illegal ghost gun.
A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone…
The GOP is continuing to contort itself in defense of Donald Trump, despite new information relating to classified documents held at his Florida estate.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne say goodbye to the U.S. In a new interview with 'The Guardian,' the rocker says they're planning to move back home to England in February. He cites gun violence in the U.S. as one of the main reasons for returning to the U.K.
A California man has been charged with a hate crime after he was filmed verbally harassing an Indian man at a Taco Bell, hurling anti-Hindu comments and racist slurs.
Soffer, who stars on "Chicago P.D." as Detective Jay Halstead, confirmed in a tweet Monday his departure from the NBC crime drama after 10 seasons.
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
Meanwhile, Wagner's guest said Palin lost because she's a "quasi-freak show candidate"
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach, Florida, have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only ...
Mississippi will class residents' forgiven student loan debt as taxable income, the state's Department of Revenue told Bloomberg.
Congressional candidate of New York’s 14th district Tina Forte told Fox News Digital that people are afraid to be out at night because of the city’s rising crime.
A Ventura Christian school opened Monday in defiance of Ventura public district officials, who followed with a notice to vacate the property.
Nearly five hours after the Reds paid tribute to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before their final game at GABP, Pujols left his own parting gift.
Nearly two years after he defeated Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has some unfinished business he wants to to settle with the restive forces of Trumpism. Biden planned to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame the November elections, less than 10 weeks away, as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally.
No tropical storms formed during August for the first time since 1997.
Trump's adult children only care about whatever they can do to ensure that their father remains in power, "Unprecedented" documentarian says.
Trump's claim that he had broadly declassified the files, even though he didn't do so formally, amounts to a "damning admission," wrote Asha Rangappa.