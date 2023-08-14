Former GPD chief Tony Jones to serve as investigator for State Attorney's Office

Former Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones will soon be taking on a new job to tackle crime around Alachua County.

Jones, 67, who has been working as a special advisor for the city of Gainesville's juvenile and community programs for the past year, announced his retirement from the city last month. But with nearly five decades of experience, Jones hasn't been one to sit by idle as longstanding issues throughout the community need to be addressed.

He will now transition into a reserve role for the State Attorney's Office for the Eight Judicial Circuit under Brian Kramer's leadership, he confirmed to The Gainesville Sun Monday. Kramer signed off on Jones' oath as an Eighth Circuit Investigator in late July.

"The greatest achievement that I've had through all the positions is serving the people," Jones said. "That's why I got into the business."

Tony Jones, the former chief of the Gainesville Police Department who has taken on the new role of special advisor for juvenile justice and community programs with GPD, smiles as he walks through a ceremony for the swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief Lonnie Scott, on July 25, 2022.

Jones' resume speaks for itself with 48 years under his belt working with law enforcement in Gainesville.

His career started in 1975 when he joined the Gainesville Police Department at age 18 and rose through the ranks. He has played a pivotal role in community relations and youth intervention programs, namely the city's now-defunct Reichert House program.

With rising gun violence still being a major issue, Jones said he intends to be involved however possible to help reduce the rising statistics when called upon.

"I'm still going to be involved in the community," Jones said. "I'm still very concerned about the youth and some of the issues surrounding them."

Tony Jones, left, the former chief of the Gainesville Police Department who has taken on a new role of special advisor for juvenile justice and community programs with the city, poses for a photo with a sign from GPD, during the swearing-in ceremony for new chief of police Lonnie Scott, held at the Santa Fe College Blount Center, in Gainesville FL. July 25, 2022. Chief Scott was honored during the swearing-in ceremony as outgoing chief Tony Jones took on a new role of special advisor for juvenile justice and community programs with the city.

This isn't the first time Jones announced his retirement before stepping back into the world of law enforcement.

He once retired prior to being named GPD chief through a national search. After nearly 13 years in the role, he stepped down but was soon named an advisor for juvenile services under City Manager Cynthia Curry.

At the State Attorney's Office, Jones' supervisor will be a familiar face: Chief of Investigations Darry Lloyd.

Much like Jones, Lloyd is home-grown. He previously went through GPD's Exploere Post program, which develops and trains youth in "leadership, discipline, life management, community service, education, communications,"- according to GPD's website.

The two also worked together at Reichert House, which Lloyd once managed.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Tony Jones announces retirement, new role at State Attorney Office