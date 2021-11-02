Former grade school staffer in Plymouth accused of exposing himself pleads guilty to child neglect

A onetime elementary school staff member in Plymouth has been sentenced to probation for child neglect while a criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed in connection with allegations that he exposed himself to students on a playground in Plymouth.

Matthew G. Bowers, 37, of Hopkins, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to three days in jail, the time he's already served upon his arrest, and one year in the workhouse was stayed for two years.

Bowers pleaded guilty in August to the gross-misdemeanor child neglect count. Dismissed were two counts each of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure.

Judge Nicole Engisch's sentence also orders Bowers to stay away from any school in the Wayzata District or "any schools where the victims could attend," read a statement from the County Attorney's Office. Engisch also directed Bowers to attend cognitive skills class and receive behavioral therapy.

Parents of three girls — ages 7, 7 and 8 — attending Gleason Lake Elementary said their children alleged that the paraprofessional exposed himself on March 19 and on two other occasions on school property, according to court documents.

