Former Grafton legislator Tom Campbell announces run for U.S. House

Jan. 26—GRAND FORKS — Former state Sen. Tom Campbell, of Grafton, has announced a bid for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat.

Campbell previously suggested interest in a gubernatorial race after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced he would not seek a second term. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong subsequently announced a run for governor.

Campbell

told Forum Communications columnist Rob Port

there were factors that went into his decision: a desire to keep Bismarck Republican Rick Becker, chairman of End Unfair Property Tax

who has also announced a congressional bid,

out of the U.S. House, and a hope to avoid an "ugly" primary competition against Armstrong.

"I said, 'We're going to beat each other up and spend a lot of money. People don't want that,'" Campbell told Port. "It's just going to get ugly and smeared, and you know life's too short."

Campbell and Becker, also a former state legislator, are at present the only two Republicans vying for the U.S. House seat. Minot Democrat Trygve Hammer, the District 5 chairman for the Democratic-NPL Party,

is also running.

Campbell was first elected to the state Senate in 2012. He previously campaigned for U.S. Senate against then-incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, but switched to the House race when then-Rep. Kevin Cramer announced his own bid for the U.S. Senate. Armstrong defeated Campbell for the NDGOP's convention endorsement.