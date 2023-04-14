Former grammar school boy who disappeared on family holiday admits joining Isil

Suleman claimed he initially volunteered with a relief organisation before being arrested by Turkish security forces - Terrroist Shabazz Suleman/Terrroist Shabazz Suleman

A former grammar school pupil who left a family holiday in Turkey and joined Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) nine years ago, has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences.

Shabazz Suleman, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was 19-years-old when he disappeared during a holiday and travelled to Syria to join the extremist group.

He later claimed he had spent most of his time with Isil playing PlayStation and riding his bike and said he had never fired a weapon in combat.

Suleman, who was preparing to go to university when he travelled to Syria, claimed he initially volunteered with a relief organisation before being arrested by Turkish security forces.

He was then traded to Isil as part of a prisoner swap to secure the release of Turkish diplomats captured by the terrorist group in Iraq.

Suleman, who is a former pupil of the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe, was arrested at Heathrow airport on September 29 2021 and charged with a string of terror offences.

He had been due to stand trial next month at the Old Bailey but during an appearance at the court on Friday pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism by travelling from the UK to Turkey in order to join IS in Syria in August 2014.

Social media picture showing British jihadist Shabazz Suleman, 21 from High Wycombe, in Isil territory.

Two other charges of being a member of Isil, a proscribed organisation, between 2014 and 2017, and receiving training in the use of firearms, were left on file.

The judge, Mark Lucraft KC ordered a pre-sentence report on the defendant's dangerousness and adjourned sentencing to May 26.

He told Sulmeman: "This morning you have pleaded guilty to the preparation of terrorist acts. You will know a custodial sentence is inevitable."

While serving with Isil in Syria, Suleman posted on social media about his experiences, but later claimed he had become disillusioned and had tried to escape.

He was taken captive by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) before being transferred to Turkey and then Pakistan.

In a telephone interview with the Telegraph in 2017 he insisted he had spent most of his time in Syria playing computer games with his housemates rather than fighting.

“I think Isil had given up getting me to fight. It was the beginning of the end, everyone knew Isil was done. Most of the other British fighters were dead,” he said.

He arrived back in the UK in September 2021 and was arrested and remanded into custody.

In a police interview he denied membership of the terrorist group, saying he never swore allegiance and was just a civilian.

He claimed he had tried to leave IS territory from mid-2015 and did not handle guns.