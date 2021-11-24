Former Grand Haven assistant superintendent wanted for embezzlement

GRAND HAVEN — Grand Haven police are searching for a former Grand Haven school administrator who is suspected of embezzlement.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday, Nov. 23, that a warrant for the arrest of Brian Wheeler, former assistant superintendent at Grand Haven Area Public Schools, has been issued.

Authorities said “irregularities” over an extended period of time were found in accounts directly managed by Wheeler. Initial investigation shows the amount to be “well in excess” of $100,000, according to GHDPS.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety issued a warrant for the arrest of Brian Wheeler, a former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools. The warrant carries two felonies, one for embezzlement over $100,000 and one for using a computer to commit a crime.

Wheeler is believed to have left the area, according to GHDPS. The department said he could be traveling in a cream 2013 Buick Enclave with Michigan plate “DTH 1844” or a 2005 Monaco motorhome with Michigan plate “EKE 7580.”

The warrant for Wheeler’s arrest includes one count of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both of which are felonies.

Wheeler, 56, was fired from the district Monday, Nov. 22, after failing to appear at “multiple investigatory interviews.” He worked for GHAPS for more than 20 years, according to a press release from the district, and was placed on administrative leave Nov. 5 before being terminated this week.

A courtesy photo of Brian Wheeler.

“We are all shocked and distressed that a trusted member of our leadership team, someone with more than 20 years of employment with the district, may have embezzled from our schools,” stated GHAPS Superintendent Andrew Ingall in a letter to families. “This is one more challenge in a difficult season, but I am confident that our collective commitment to our students’ education will see us through. Thank you for your continued trust in GHAPS.”

All inquiries about the case should be made to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information about the case can call the department at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368).

A reward is being offered for information leading to Wheeler’s arrest.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Former Grand Haven assistant superintendent wanted for embezzlement