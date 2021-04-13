Former Grand Prix promoter back in custody

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—IPSWICH — The North Shore man behind the failed 2016 Boston Grand Prix race is back in federal custody, after allegedly violating the terms of his release in a pending fraud case.

John F. Casey, 57, of Ipswich, was taken into custody on a warrant Monday after federal probation officers say they learned he had been seen at a New Hampshire gun range, apparently taking target practice, and that he had also again had contact with a woman who is a potential witness in the case against him.

During a brief hearing Monday afternoon, Casey's federal public defender conceded her client is on video at the gun range, the name and specific location of which was not identified in court.

"I think there may be more context that we would share at a detention hearing," said federal defender Jessica Thrall.

According to the terms of his pretrial release in the federal fraud case, Casey is not allowed to leave Massachusetts, not possess any firearms, and to have no contact with witnesses.

Last November, according to court documents, he was alleged to have violated the no-contact order by speaking with a woman on the witness list. He said he had not been given a copy of the witness list prior to speaking with her, and Judge Donald Cabell gave him the benefit of the doubt.

But on Monday, Cabell said he has concerns, calling the alleged new violations "very, very serious breaches," given that he had made sure Casey had a list of witnesses after the November hearing.

"If true, they merit revoking Mr. Casey's release and merit an order that he be detained pending trial," said Cabell.

Prosecutors are now asking the judge to do just that.

Thrall said she was not ready to go forward with the detention hearing on Monday and asked for additional time to prepare. Cabell scheduled another hearing for Wednesday afternoon.

Casey remains held at the Plymouth County House of Correction, which has an agreement to hold some federal detainees.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on charges that include wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors allege that Casey failed to report some $1.2 million in income he took over the course of three tax years while running Boston Grand Prix. Other charges stem from an equipment leasing scheme and small business loans involving a Peabody ice rink he owned.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

