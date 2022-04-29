Former Grand Rapids man gets five-year sentence for trying to kill unborn child in Wausau

WAUSAU - A 36-year-old former Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for trying to kill his unborn child by putting drugs into a pregnant woman's water.

Jeffrey S. Smith, 36, whose current address is listed as Deerwood, Minnesota, pleaded no contest Friday morning to attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson gave Smith 689 days of credit for time Smith already spent in jail. Jacobson also gave Smith 15 years of extended supervision to follow his prison sentence. As part of a plea agreement, Jacobson dismissed a charge of delivery of a prescription drug.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wausau woman told Smith she was pregnant with his baby in October 2017, but Smith repeatedly told her he didn't want anything to do with the child.

Smith and the woman discussed getting an abortion or putting up the baby for adoption, but he became angry when she decided she wanted to keep the child, according to the complaint. Police said they saw numerous texts between Smith and the woman in which he wrote "abortion it is" and "It's for the best."

Smith told the woman in the texts that aborting the baby would be easy and she just had to take a pill, according to the complaint. The woman instead continued to give Smith updates about the baby and told him she had a doctor's appointment where she might learn the baby's sex.

On Jan. 27, 2018, while Smith visited the woman at her Wausau home, she left him alone with her bottled water while she went to the bathroom. After she returned and before she drank the water, she noticed a residue in the bottom of the bottle and contacted police, according to the complaint.

Police sent the water bottle to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, which tested the substance and found it contained a prescription medication that terminates a pregnancy, according to the complaint.

Police searched Smith's former home in Grand Rapids on Feb. 1, 2018, and said they found two empty blister packs; one contained a prescription to the same drug found in the woman's water and the second one is commonly given to induce labor after taking the first prescription, according to the complaint.

As conditions of his extended supervision, Jacobson ordered Smith to undergo any counseling and treatment deemed appropriate, make a good-faith effort to maintain full-time employment or school, or perform nine hours a week of community service. Jacobson ordered Smith to have no contact with the victim, his victim's child or any other children.

