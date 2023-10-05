Former Granite City teacher reaches plea bargain on sex abuse charges

A former Granite City High School teacher charged with multiple sex abuse offenses against students reached a plea bargain in which five felony charges were dismissed, according to Madison County Court records.

John Manoogian, 61, of Granite City pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual abuse and four counts of battery on Sept. 14. Five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges were dismissed, court records show.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to surrender his Illinois teacher’s license, according to Madison County court records.

The original charging documents filed in March 2021 listed seven male victims, all Granite City High School students.

At the time he was charged in 2021, Manoogian was listed as the chair of the Fine Arts Department.

All acts of sexual abuse were done over the clothing of the victims and one incident occurred at the defendant’s home, but the rest occurred at Granite City High School, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said when Manoogian was initially charged.

Associate Judge Ronald Slemer’s order states that Manoogian must retire from Granite City School District 9 and register as a sex offender.

When Manoogian was initially charged, the school district said he was placed on administrative leave.

Manoogian was represented by defense attorney Benedict Song of St. Louis. Song could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Brian Brueggemann, spokesman for Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, said the plea bargain was struck with Manoogian after the victims said they wanted to avoid a trial.

“We didn’t want to re-traumatize the victims by having them testify at a trial,” Brueggemann said in a statement. “There is no guaranteed outcome with a trial. And even had we taken the case to trial and obtained a conviction, probation was a sentencing option for the court.

“This conviction requires the defendant to register as a sex offender, which was important to the victims. It’s important to note that registration as a sex offender ensures that the defendant will never again be licensed to teach.”

Slemer’s order also stated that Manoogian’s probation could be reduced to 12 months if he completes all terms of the probation within a year.