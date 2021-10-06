Former Grapeland police chief arrested

Oct. 5—Former Grapeland Police Chief Kody Allen Stephens was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 5 on the state jail felony charges of tampering with governmental records and tampering with a witness.

He was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and bonded out by 1 p.m.

Stephens was indicted by a Houston County grand jury on the charges Friday, Sept. 17.

Count one of the indictment states that Stephens knowingly made a false entry in a governmental record when reporting his personal history with a false entry stating "he had never been delinquent on income or other tax payments when he was or had been delinquent on property and/or IRS taxes."

Count two of the indictment states that Stephens coerced Angela McCormick, who was a prospective witness in an official proceeding, namely a hearing before the grand jury or a criminal trial, by continuing to tell her that she was wrong about the statement she made to the investigator, with intent to influence McCormick to testify falsely in the official proceeding.

Stephens' bonds were set at $5,000 for each count.

A state jail felony conviction carries a minimum punishment range of 180 days to two years in a state jail facility and up to a $10,000 fine. State jail time is served on a day-to-day basis, meaning there is no parole or "good time."

Grapeland City Council terminated Stephens in an emergency called meeting Sept. 17.

The council did not publicly give a reason for the termination.

Stephens was hired as Grapeland's police chief by the Grapeland City Council in March 2020.

At the time of his termination, questions concerning Stephens' termination were directed to the Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Kaspar said Stephens had been under investigation.

The council appointed Thomas Shafer as its interim police chief.