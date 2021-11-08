Former Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe criminally charged in crash

Former Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe will face criminal charges stemming from his Oct. 21 crash on Route 390.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley has announced a 2 p.m. news conference Monday "regarding the investigation into the events surrounding the vehicular incident of former Greece police chief."

Criminal charges have been filed locally, but specifics were not immediately available.

Forsythe slammed his town-owned vehicle into a guardrail in the early morning hours of Oct. 21. He then drove upwards of five miles on three tires.

Forsythe agreed to resign from his job within a week after his crash. He claimed, as did others in the Greece Police Department when backing his version of events, that he had swerved to avoid a deer then continued to drive a totaled sport utility vehicle because his radio was temporarily inoperable.

The SUV driven by then Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe when he crashed on Route 390.

His claims were met with skepticism by many on social media, especially after reports of drivers who saw Forsythe continuing on Route 390 with sparks flying from behind the SUV.

The District Attorney's investigation may not bring an end to the fallout from his crash. Questions still remain about why Greece officers who responded to the scene did not give him a sobriety test and allowed him to be driven home.

Supervisor Bill Reilich, who easily won re-election last week, has said there may be internal investigations into the police response.

