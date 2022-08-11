Former Green Bay bus driver sentenced to 90 days in jail for driving elementary schoolers after drinking

GREEN BAY – A former bus driver was sentenced to 90 days in jail for driving a group of Green Bay elementary school students while under the influence of alcohol and for bail jumping.

James Martin Nelson, 70, was charged in April with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with students under 16 years old onboard. In July, he was charged with bail jumping. He pled guilty to both charges Monday in Brown County Circuit Court.

Nelson's jail sentence begins Sept. 2. In addition to the 90-day sentence, Nelson will be placed on probation for two years and had his driver's license revoked for one year.

On April 18, Nelson drove 45 Lincoln Elementary fourth and fifth graders on a field trip to Madison and registered a preliminary blood alcohol concentration level of 0.056% upon returning to the school, according to court records.

The legal BAC limit for someone with a commercial driver's license is 0.04%, lower than the 0.08% limit for regular license holders.

Nelson told police he drank two beers while the students were in Madison at about noon. He drank in the bus by himself while it was parked, according to a criminal complaint. He began driving the students back about an hour later, according to court documents.

Lamers Bus Lines fired Nelson immediately following the incident.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay bus driver sentenced for driving students after drinking