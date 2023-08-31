Former Green Bay pastor pleads guilty to sexual communication with Venezuelan teen

GREEN BAY – A former Green Bay pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to engaging in sexual communications with a teenage boy in Venezuela.

Cory Herthel, 40, was convicted Tuesday of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. A second count of the same charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. These charges were changed from the initial charges he faced in June, attempted production of child pornography and transferring obscene material to a child.

Herthel was a pastor at Green Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church, but was fired shortly after he was charged. According to a statement from the Wisconsin Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Herthel's "ministerial credentials and ordination" were revoked, meaning he won't be able to preach at any Seventh-day Adventist churches in the future.

According to a criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Seventh-day Adventist Church supervisory pastor contacted the FBI in May about evidence that Herthel was having sexual communications with a 15-year-old boy in Venezuela. The church had received an emailed tip from someone in the state of Georgia who knew people in Venezuela who knew the victim.

Herthel met the boy when he was younger and begging on the streets of Ecuador, where Herthel was on a mission trip. They later reconnected, and exchanged sexual images and videos, for which Herthel transferred money to the teen, the complaint says.

In a voluntary police interview, Herthel admitted to taking sexual photos and videos of himself and sending them to the teen through the messaging application WhatsApp. He also said he asked the teen to send photos and videos in response, the complaint says.

Herthel told police the exchanges were recent, and only happened sometime between January and May, according to the complaint.

Herthel told police he knew the boy was 15 years old.

Herthel's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The case was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood. It was investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the FBI, with the help of the Green Bay Police Department.

