Former Green Bay superintendent Daniel Nerad dies at 72

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay School District superintendent Daniel "Dan" Nerad, who worked for the district for over 30 years, died Nov. 28. He was 72 years old.

Nerad grew up in Kenosha and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received a master's degree in social work. He and his wife, Jean, moved to Green Bay, and Nerad started working for the Green Bay School District in 1975.

He later earned his doctorate from Cardinal Stritch University and led the school district as superintendent from 2001-08. During that time, Nerad was named Wisconsin's superintendent of the year in 2006 and implemented background checks for all employees, volunteers and student mentors.

Nerad also implemented the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which works to promote college and career readiness, especially for first-generation students interested in post-secondary education.

“While I did not have the privilege of knowing Dan, since becoming aware of his passing, staff and community members have shared fond memories of working with Dan at Green Bay Area Public Schools," Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller said in an emailed statement.

"Often mentioned is that he brought the 'heart of a social worker' to the role of superintendent. Dan’s legacy continues to live on in our school district, and we join his family and friends in mourning his passing,” Tiller continued.

After getting his start as a superintendent in Green Bay, Nerad went on to be superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, the second largest in the state, for four years.

From 2012-18, he was superintendent of the Birmingham Public School District in Michigan. Nerad then returned to Wisconsin education as a consultant for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, even doing some work for the Green Bay School District.

Nerad died Nov. 28 after living with interstitial lung disease. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nerad's name are suggested to the Green Bay Area Public Schools Education Foundation, Madison Public Schools Foundation, or the Birmingham Education Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 45 years; daughter, Emily Michaels; son, Ben; grandchildren, Louella and Maxine Michaels; and other relatives.

His family is holding a private funeral service, but there will be a larger memorial in the summer for friends and colleagues. Those interested in attending should email DanNeradMemorial@gmail.com.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Former Green Bay superintendent Daniel Nerad dies at 72