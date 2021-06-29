Former Green Beret and son apologize in Tokyo court for helping ex-Nissan boss escape

A former Green Beret and his son apologized in Tokyo court on Tuesday over their charges of helping Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, avoid bail and escape to Lebanon.

Ghosn, 67, was awaiting a trial on charges of financial wrongdoing in late December 2019 when he plotted to hire a private security company to smuggle him out of the country to Lebanon, authorities say, where he maintains citizenship and is legally protected from extradition.

"I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people. I’m sorry," Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, said while fighting back tears and bowing in court.

Taylor testified that he had been misinformed by Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn, over the type of treatment the former Nissan chairman was receiving in prison. The Green Beret added he was told the chairman was "tortured" in solitary confinement.

EX-NISSAN BOSS FLED JAPAN IN A MUSICAL INSTRUMENT BOX AS HE AWAITED TRIAL

The former Green Beret's son, Peter Taylor, allegedly met with Ghosn to plan the escape. He also apologized to the court for the “trouble” he had caused, noting that he "had a lot of time to reflect" after spending 400 days in jail, according to the Associated Press.

“I must apologize to the people of Japan,” Peter Taylor added, bowing to a panel of three judges. He and his father were arrested in Massachusetts last year and were extradited to Japan in March.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades and was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial misconduct. He allegedly falsified securities reports to underreport his future compensation and used Nissan money for personal gain. The former Nissan boss claims he is innocent and that the expenses were legitimate for his work.

The Taylors have not been granted bail and are accused of playing a lead role in Ghosn's escape. Japanese prosecutors allege they were paid the equivalent of more than $1 million for their support. If convicted, the father and son could face up to three years in prison.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Greg Kelly, another U.S. and former top Nissan executive, is standing trial in Tokyo on charges of underreporting Ghosn's compensation. Kelly says he is innocent and claims he was only trying to pay Ghosn legally.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Japan, Tokyo, Jail, Court, Massachusetts, security

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Former Green Beret and son apologize in Tokyo court for helping ex-Nissan boss escape