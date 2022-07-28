Former Greensburg-based dentist testifies in court, tells jury he did not kill his wife

Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph told a judge and a jury that he did not kill his wife while he testified in court.

Rudolph said that an unfamiliar shotgun, which he brought to hunt leopards with during a safari trip, had accidentally went off and killed his wife Bianca.

Bianca Rudolph was killed in 2016 in Zambia.

Rudolph said that he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunshot and came out to find his wife bleeding on the floor.

Prosecutors are saying that Rudolph intentionally killed his wife so he could be with his girlfriend and collect almost $5 million of insurance money.

Rudolph used to operate Three Rivers Dental group in Greensburg. He and his wife moved to Arizona and regularly traveled back and forth to Pittsburgh.

The trial is being held in Denver. If convicted, Rudolph could face life in prison or the death penalty.

