Former Greensburg chiropractor sentenced to probation for open lewdness

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Oct. 20—A former Greensburg chiropractor was ordered Tuesday to serve three years on probation and barred from seeking restoration of his professional license after he pleaded no contest to charges in connection with claims that he had improper contact with four females.

Westmoreland County prosecutors amended the criminal charges against Moses Jevicky, 39, now of Verona, Allegheny County, in which the most serious charges he faced were downgraded to misdemeanor open lewdness counts. Police originally charged Jevicky with indecent assault in two of the cases.

"I feel it is in my best interest," Jevicky said when asked the reason for his plea by Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani.

The judge said Jevicky, despite his no contest plea, is considered guilty under the law.

Jevicky was charged in four cases. Police said that between 2015 and 2018 he had improper contact with a 15-year-old girl at the Virtus Institute in Greensburg. She claimed she was there for chiropractic treatments when Jevicky grabbed and pulled on her underwear and slid his hands beneath her waistline and touched her buttocks.

According to court records, she said that at another time she removed her shirt and Jevicky rubbed her shoulder and put his hands under her bra.

Another teen told police that in 2015, when she was 15, Jevicky served as her coach, trainer and chiropractor when he squeezed her buttocks and made sexually suggestive statements.

Two other women also claimed Jevicky made lewd comments and improperly touched them during chiropractor procedures, physical training and weightlifting.

Defense attorney Richard Galloway said Jevicky's actions were appropriate.

"He's a chiropractor and was doing massage," Galloway said.

As a condition of the plea, Jevicky was required to undergo sex offender evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, and he was ordered to have no contact with children who are not his own. The judge also ordered Jevicky not seek restoration of his chiropractor's license or work as a massage therapist during his three-year probation term.

Jevicky had been a licensed chiropractor in Pennsylvania since 2007, according to state records. His license was suspended after his arrest in 2018, and it expired in 2020.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois’ expanded good Samaritan law tested in Crystal Lake drug-induced homicide case

    Earlier this year, a change to Illinois’ criminal code long sought by addiction recovery advocates became law, providing immunity against drug-induced homicide charges to those who call 911 when a companion overdoses. At least, that’s how they intended it to work. But in what appears to be the first test of the state’s expanded good Samaritan law, a McHenry County judge denied a woman’s ...

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • U.S. naval nuclear engineer, wife due in court on espionage charges

    Federal prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to ask a judge to jail a former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife while they await trial on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Oct. 9 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, following a yearlong sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the Justice Department said in a statement. Currently in federal custody, they are scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Martinsburg, West Virginia for a detention hearing.

  • Granderson: Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well

    The defense for three white men relies on a Civil War-era law intended to let white citizens harass and kill Black Americans.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try for the third time this year to advance a voting rights bill aimed at thwarting new balloting restrictions passed in Republican-led states, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The chamber's 50 Republicans are expected to block the measure from advancing, a move that could bring new pressure on Democrats to change the Senate's "filibuster" rule that requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most legislation. Senator Angus King, an independent who aligns with Democrats, told reporters that if Republicans again block the bill, "we would either have to figure out a rule change or we have to try to have discussions toward a compromise solution."

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after allegedly drawing a photo of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told HawaiiNewsNow.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

    The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic gun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the trigger,” ...

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.