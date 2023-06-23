Former Greenup Sheriff asks to plead no-contest, judge orders hearing

Jun. 23—The former Greenup County Sheriff accused of pilfering from his job and sending fraudulent records through the mail to cover his behind is asking to plead no-contest, according to court records.

Keith Cooper was indicted by federal authorities in January 2022 on charges of mail fraud and fraud of a federal program. Since his arrest in Tennessee — which an FBI Agent testified was a bit hairy due to previous statements that the former sheriff would go out guns a-blazing rather than be taken alive — the case has had delays due to Cooper's health issues.

On June 5, Cooper's attorneys filed a motion to U.S. District Court Judge Gregory VanTatenhove to enter a "nolo contendere" plea under the case "North Carolina v. Alford," colloquially known as either a no-contest plea or an Alford plea.

That means a defendant admits the government has enough evidence for a conviction and accepts the punishment for said conviction, but does not actually admit guilt.

Federal prosecutors opposed the motion, stating U.S. Department of Justice policy only allows a no-contest plea if "the circumstances of the case are so unusual that acceptance of the plea would be in the public interest."

In the five-page response, prosecutors outlined case against Cooper. They alleged he stole money from the special fund set aside from asset forfeitures in drug cases, bought ammunition with department money for personal use and used his county fuel card to pay for gas on out-of-state trips.

On June 15, VanTatenhove ordered Cooper's July 18 trial be continued and assigned the re-arraignment hearing to U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew A. Stinnett.

The motion does not make clear whether or not a no-contest plea will be accepted at that hearing.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com