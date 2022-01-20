Former Greenup Tourism head to serve 3 months

Jan. 20—ASHLAND — A former Greenup County Tourism Director will serve three months in federal prison, according to court records.

Bobby Allen was sentenced Tuesday to the term by U.S. District Court Judge David L. Bunning, to be followed by three years of supervision upon his release.

Allen pleaded guilty last year to a federal theft charge, after court records show he deposited checks cut by the fiscal court for the tourism commission into his own bank account between 2016 and 2019. He also took out a debit card on the tourism commission account and withdrew cash with it, court records show.

Court records show he accumulated roughly $100,000 over that period of time.

In a sentencing memorandum filed prior to sentencing, prosecutors asked for a 10-month sentence, while being open to having the former county official serve a split sentence involving home confinement so he could work to make restitution to the county.

"The misappropriation of public funds in this case was unambiguous, flagrant and motivated by self-interest," prosecutors wrote. "Therefore, the sentence in this case must reflect that seriousness and promote respect for the law, provide just punishment and promote general deterrence."

Defense Attorney Michael Curtis pushed for probation, citing Allen's personal history and characteristics.

While the two sides were apart on how much time Allen should serve, one thing they could agree on was why Allen did it: Alcoholism.

In the government's memorandum, prosecutors wrote that the scheme was a "direct result of alcoholism," but noted Allen did accept responsibility for his crimes and has taken steps to overcome his issue.

Letters submitted by the defense by Allen's mother and his daughter show he has entered rehab and is actively keeping sober.

Allen is to report to his sentence on Feb. 22. The court has recommended he serve his time at a minimum security prison in Florida.

