Former Greenville County deputy charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor

A former Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, according to warrants provided by the State Law Enforcement Division Tuesday evening.

The warrants state that Sean Joseph Egan, 27, exposed himself in front of a minor. The alleged crimes occurred in the town of Ware Shoals in Abbeville County "on or about and between" Oct. 1, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

Egan is charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor 12-years-old or younger and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

It is not clear from the warrants specifically how many incidents or victims were involved. SLED officials declined to provide further information when reached by the Greenville News Wednesday morning.

Egan was booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, according to the press release.

According to an email from Lt. Ryan Flood with the GCSO sent Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office was informed earlier that day by SLED that Egan was arrested in connection to the charges. Egan was terminated from the sheriff's office in March, the email said.

Flood said Egan was hired by the GCSO in January after he was certified. Egan was formerly employed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

"While still in (Egan's) probationary period, Sheriff Hobart Lewis was informed by SLED that they were conducting an active investigation concerning Mr. Egan," Flood said. "At that time Sheriff Lewis placed Egan on administrative leave and then subsequently terminated him for conduct unbecoming in March of this year."

When reached by the Greenville News Wednesday morning, Flood did not provide further clarification on when during Egan's probationary period GCSO became aware of SLED's investigation.

"The GCSO is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency in our ranks. We hold our employees to these standards without exception, and any conduct that falls short of these expectations will be addressed swiftly and decisively as in this case," Flood said in his Tuesday email.

Chalmers Rogland covers breaking news and public safety. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Former Greenville County deputy charged with sex crimes involving minor