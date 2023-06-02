Former Greenville County youth pastor charged with multiple counts of child sexual exploitation

A former youth pastor at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum was charged with multiple counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, admitted to recording videos of multiple minor-aged women while they were changing in the bathroom of the church. Videos were later located during a lawful search of Mayfield’s phone, the warrants said.

The warrants allege the events occurred in July and September 2022.

An email sent by Lt. Ryan Flood from GCSO on Thursday said the minors were as young 14-year-old. At least six victims have been identified, however, investigators are working to identity other potential victims, the email said.

Investigators believe Mayfield acted alone and the church had no knowledge of the activity. GCSO first received information about Mayfield’s conduct from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office during a separate investigation.

A statement published on Gowensville Baptist Church’s website stated the church leadership was made aware of “an incident of moral misconduct” by one of their staff members on May 27, 2023. Authorities were notified and the employee was terminated, the statement said.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events,” the statement read.

Mayfield was arrested at his home in Boiling Springs on Thursday and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Former Greenville SC Youth Pastor Charged with Child Sexual Exploitation