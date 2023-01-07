Former Groton school superintendent gets 5 years on child porn charge

Jan. 6—A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Paul Kadri, who was fired as school superintendent in Groton in 2013, to five years in prison for the transportation of child pornography.

Kadri, caught at a Florida airport in 2021 using pliers trying to destroy thumb drives containing child pornography, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal in the Southern District of Florida. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

After he serves his sentence, Kadri will be supervised, must register as a sex offender and abide by a strict set of rules.

Kadri, who also worked as a school superintendent in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is to have no contact or work with minors, is barred from involvement in youth organizations and restricted from possession of sexual materials.

The judge in the case recommended Kadri be committed to a residential drug abuse program. Kadri, court records show, claims he had become addicted to two pain medications prior to his arrest and sustained a knee injury while in prison.

Letters to court

Family members and one former Groton school employee penned letters to the court in anticipation of Kadri's sentencing. They were not kind.

Kadri's ex-wife, Susan Denman, said she and her daughter "lived in fear and walked on eggshells for years."

"Our fear stemmed from his behavior which was overbearing, controlling, mentally manipulative, verbally abusive, sometimes physically abusive, and physically intimidating," Denman wrote.

The two were married for 13 years and have a daughter who is now in college. Denman said Kadri forced the couple's daughter to sleep in the same bed and "cuddle" with him during custodial visits despite her daughter's protests and the fact that separate beds were available. Kadri eventually lost visitation rights, Denman said.

Kadri's daughter, who also wrote to the court, said she did not have any recollection of sexual abuse or any molestation as a child but detailed how Kadri, among other things, would have her translate the Spanish bios of women on "sketchy" online dating websites. She was still in elementary school at the time.

Story continues

She and her mother remain traumatized, Kadri's daughter wrote. Denman said her daughter has endured in-patient hospitalizations, two years in residential treatment centers and continues to attend weekly therapy.

"If this is how Paul treated his only child, who he claimed to love, how did he treat other children?" Denman wrote.

Kimberly Beam, the former Director of Human Resources in Groton Public Schools who had filed a complaint against him while working in Groton, described a work environment where she was belittled, yelled at and berated, physically intimidated and threatened.

Kadri's mother-in-law, Francesca Denman, said Kadri used to work at IBM and JP Morgan.

"I couldn't understand why he left those lucrative corporate positions to work in different school systems. Now it is obvious why he wanted to work with children. He also always insisted on wearing 'Save the Children' ties everyday...what a hypocrite." she wrote.

"As a father, would you trust this man around your children? Think of this when you sentence him please." she wrote to the judge.

Kadri worked as Groton school superintendent from 2009 to 2013. There are no allegations of any impropriety with children during his time in Groton. Kadri was fired for allegedly bullying and harassing school employees.

Airport arrest

Kadri was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where he had arrived from Panama City, Panama. His bags were being inspected by a Customs and Border Protection officer when they discovered electronic devices in his bag.

While in a waiting area, Kadri was seen using a pair of pliers trying to destroy several thumb drives. During a pat down, Kadri "spontaneously stated that he was being detained because of sexual activities he was having with underage females," law enforcement officials said.

Federal officials said the thumb drives contained images of nude, underage girls.

During questioning, Kadri said he had moved to Colombia for school and to start a web cam business where he would rent out space for girls to perform sexual acts online. He admitted to having 17 girls in the space but claimed they were all over the age of 18.

At a detainment hearing, investigators said they considered Kadri a flight risk because of his extensive travels abroad. Countries he had visited included Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Ukraine, Cuba, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, some of which are known for sex tourism and child exploitation. Kadri claims to have been involved with a company called Rose brides, an international dating website.

Kadri has been held since his arrest last year.

g.smith@theday.com