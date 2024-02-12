Former Grover Beach City Council member who ‘deeply loved’ city dies at 85

A former Grover Beach City Council member and community leader has died at 85.

Barbara Nicolls died Jan. 31 from causes related to dementia, daughter Christa Spates told The Tribune on Friday.

Born in 1938 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Nicolls and her husband Bill Nicolls settled in Grover Beach in 2000, quickly becoming immersed in the San Luis Obispo County city, Spates said.

Bill was elected to the City Council in 2006, serving until 2014, while Barbara was elected to the council in 2014, winning reelection in 2018.

“My dad being involved in (government) really got her involved in it — just caring about the city, caring about the community and its people to make a difference,” Spates said.

Nicolls ultimately stepped down from her position on the City Council in June 2020, citing ongoing health issues.

Grover Beach City Council members Mariam Shah, Jeff Lee and Barbara Nicolls pose for a picture on Nov. 6, 2018, at Station Grill in Grover Beach as they await election results. Lee was running for Grover Beach mayor, while incumbents Shah and Nicolls were running to hold their seats on the council. Nicolls won her race and served until June 2020, when she stepped down citing ongoing health issues.

“The past months of online meetings have convinced me my health issues interfere with doing my job as well as it needs to be done,” she told the other City Council members during a June 23, 2020, meeting. “I will miss you all, staff and council, but I’ll be cheerleading for you and contributing to your election campaigns.”

On the City Council, Nicolls supported homelessness relief efforts and infrastructure improvements in the city, along with the Grover Beach Community Library, Spates said.

Outside of her duties on the council, Spates said, Nicolls volunteered with the Grover Beach Police Department and was “very passionate” about children’s summer reading programs at the library.

Former Grover Beach City Council member Barbara Nicolls poses with a police volunteer car. Nicolls died on Jan. 31, 2024.

Mayor Karen Bright, who served on the City Council with Nicolls from 2014 to 2016, said she was saddened to hear of her former colleague’s passing, calling the Nicollses her “favorite couple.”

Bright said Nicolls’ love and care for the city she served was evident in her work on the council.

“I just remember her as being very open-minded and very fair,” Bright said. “She truly listened to all sides.“

Grover Beach city manager Matt Bronson shared similar sentiments, adding that he was saddened to see the passing of someone who “deeply loved” the city.

Nicolls is survived by Spates, her husband, Bill; son Craig Nicolls; grandson James Nicolls; and granddaughter Sierra Spates.

A private service will be held in March, and individuals interested in sending flowers can send arrangements to 877 N 5th St. in Grover Beach.