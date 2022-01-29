Former Grundy County chief deputy convicted of 3 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law

Jan. 29—A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga on three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law related to incidents that led to charges in 2019.

The bench trial in former Chief Deputy Anthony Glenn "Tony" Bean's case was held in June, and the verdict signed by Judge Travis R. McDonough was filed Jan. 28, according to court documents.

"Bean was convicted of one count stemming from a 2017 incident and two counts stemming from a 2014 incident when he was chief of police in Tracy City," Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said Friday in an emailed statement.

Bean will remain in federal custody until his sentencing hearing June 24, Shrum said.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for, but I certainly respect the decision of the court," Shrum said Friday in the statement.

Contacted by phone Friday, Bean's lawyer, Winchester, Tennessee, attorney Andy Peters Davis declined to comment on the case as it continues toward the sentencing phase.

"I have appointed Larry Sims as chief deputy," Shrum said. "Chief Sims has proven himself to be a stalwart leader and has fostered good working relationships both inside and outside of the agency."

Bean's son, Anthony Doyle Franklin "T.J." Bean, was a co-defendant charged in the investigation but was found not guilty at trial of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to court records.

The younger Bean "will remain on leave pending the conclusion of the internal review of the case," Shrum said.

The father and son both were originally charged in 2019 related to an incident involving two arrestees identified only as "F.M." and "C.G." in the release and court records.

Federal officials contended in court documents the elder Bean, while on duty for the sheriff's office, used "unreasonable force" when F.M. was "assaulted and injured" in December of 2017, federal officials said at the time. Court documents said Bean punched F.M. repeatedly while in the back of a patrol car.

The federal indictment additionally charged Bean with deprivation of rights under color of law for an incident involving arrestee "C.G." while he was chief of police at the Tracy City Police Department. In C.G.'s 2014 case, court documents said Bean punched the arrestee after he "called Bean's wife an obscene name."

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton.