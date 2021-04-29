Former guard at work release center sentenced to in-home detention

Traci Miller, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 29—ANDERSON — A former guard at the Madison County Justice Center Work Release Center admitted to altering drug screen results and accepting money to allow participants of the program to bring drugs, alcohol and other contraband into the facility.

Robin H. Cook, 22, was sentenced to two years at the Department of Correction for Level 5 felony bribery and Level 4 felony trafficking with an inmate and he received 10 months at the Madison County Detention Center for Level 6 felony official misconduct. All three counts were ordered to run concurrently and served though in-home detention.

Madison Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley said given Cook's lack of criminal record the sentence was appropriate to hold him accountable for his actions.

Cook was a guard at the detention facility working with offenders in court-ordered work release, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video showed Cook engaging in what appeared to be illegal activity with the work release participants, according to court records.

Officials said Cook's motto to participants was "a dollar a day keeps the write-ups away."

Cook told officials at the time of his arrest he "made at least $500" for allowing contraband into the facility during the last few months that he worked there.

Before he was sentenced, Cook said he was planning to resign before his arrest and he keeps having nightmares.

"I am truly sorry for what happened and nothing like that will ever happen again," he said. "It was stupid of me. I don't know what I was thinking.

"I just want to get this over with, get back on my feet and focus on my life and future."

Cook said he plans to eventually move to Arizona and open a mechanic shop.

Deputy Prosecutor John McKay said Cook would still be accepting bribes and altering drug screenings if he had not been caught because the money was easy.

"He said it will never happen again, but I can guarantee it will never happen again because I do not believe any criminal justice system is going to allow him to work in their facilities," McKay said.

McKay asked Cook if he felt guilty for his actions and if he understood the damage created by his actions during the sentence hearing.

"You knew what you were doing was not only illegal, but just undercutting everything the community justice system was trying to undertake," McKay said.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Recommended Stories

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • ‘Together forever’: Idaho veteran who fought to be buried with her wife dies at 81

    Madelyn “Lee” Taylor sued the Idaho Division of Veterans Affairs for the right to be interred with her same-sex partner, leading the way for other veterans to have the same right.

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

    Nearly all of the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss. The study https://go.nature.com/2QBPCTm in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice mass loss from about 220,000 glaciers around the world, a major source of sea level rise. Using high-resolution imagery from NASA's Terra satellite from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that glaciers, with the exception of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets which were excluded from the study, lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice per year.

  • Swipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain plans to use a National Health Service phone app as its COVID-19 'vaccine passport' certificate that will allow its population to travel internationally this summer, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. Countries around the world are looking at a host of options that will serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to allow travel, though airports, border agencies and airlines are worried there will be no clear global standard that will be accepted at all borders. So-called vaccine passports could range from a digital certificate with a scannable QR code in the European Union, to a National Health Service (NHS) phone app in the United Kingdom, or a humble piece of paper in some other countries.

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • Rachel Bilson says she had a panic attack when her Rami Malek photo story went viral, but confirms they're 'all good' now

    The two stars were classmates at Notre Dame High School and Bilson previously shared an old photo of them as seniors, which Malek asked her to remove.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Abundance restaurant brings new fine dining to Myrtle Beach’s Grande Dunes

    The restaurant hopes to appeal to the growing contingent of retirees and business people moving to Myrtle Beach who might miss high-quality offerings from back home.

  • Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection

    Trump supporters were ‘trying to kill me to accomplish their goal’, says injured police veteran

  • Texas sheriff who attacked Trump immigration policies to head up ICE under Biden

    If nominated, sheriff will be first confirmed head of the organisation since 2017

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.

  • China kindergarten: Two children die in stabbing at Beiliu City

    Sixteen people have been wounded and police have arrested a male suspect, state media report.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company