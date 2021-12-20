Former guidance counselor gets prison term for prescription-fraud role

CAMDEN – A former school guidance counselor from Gloucester County has received an 18-month prison term for his role in a massive prescription drug fraud.

Michael Pilate, 43, of Williamstown, also must forfeit almost $393,000 in criminal proceeds and pay restitution of $3.49 million under a sentence imposed in Camden federal court.

Pilate, a former guidance counselor in the Pleasantville school district, was one of four South Jersey residents to be sentenced this month for taking part in a scheme that victimized New Jersey state health benefit programs.

Three former pharmaceutical sales representatives — George Gavras, 40, of Moorestown; Tara LaMonaca, 47, of Linwood; and Andrew Gerstel, 43, of Galloway — also received prison time at hearings on Dec. 14-15, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler imposed terms of 13 months for Gavras, eight months for LaMonaca, and a year and a day for Gerstel.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of about $204,000 by Gavras, $185,000 by Gertel and $90,000 by LaMonaca.

He also ordered restitution payments of about $678,000 for Gavras, $524,000 for LaMonaca, and $484,000 for Gerstel.

All four defendants previously pleaded guilty before Kugler to conspiring to commit health care fraud.

Participants in the fraud submitted unnecessary prescriptions for costly medications that were filled by a compounding pharmacy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The pharmacy, which is not identified in court records, billed state insurance plans for the prescriptions, then shared some of the state's payments with the scheme's conspirators.

The insurance plans covered prescription costs for teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other public employees.

The four defendants were recruiters for the conspiracy from January 2015 through April 2016,the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Fraud participants filled out prescription forms in the names of public employees recruited into the plan, then ordered “the compounded medications that paid the most without regard to their medical necessity,” the statement said.

“They would then get the prescriptions signed by doctors and other qualified health professionals who never saw the patients or evaluated whether the patients had a medical necessity for the compounded medication,” the statement addeds.

It said an administrator for the state plans paid the compounding pharmacy “over $50 million for compounded medications mailed to individuals in New Jersey.”

