Former Gulf Breeze attorney sentenced to one year in federal prison for tax evasion

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced that a former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced Wednesday to one year in federal prison.

William Cater Elliott, 61, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to three counts of tax evasion after failing to pay taxes in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by not filing a yearly tax return. He did not pay $178,010 in federal income taxes over the three-year period.

"Every American who pays their taxes should be offended by individuals such as Mr. Elliott who use similar schemes to avoid paying their fair share," said Ron Loecker, IRS-CI acting special agent in charge." "Today's sentencing should serve as a warning to others considering following Mr. Elliott's poor example — the risk of being caught will only increase."

In addition to the prison sentence, Elliot is required to pay $211,073 in restitution and $116,896 in prosecution fees and will serve three years of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, and was prosecutor by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan.

"The United States relies on the payment of taxes to defend our country and maintain its operations," said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. "We will investigate and prosecute those who falsely misrepresent their income — whether by traditional evasion or the filing of fraudulent documents."

