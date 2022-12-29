Former Gun Line supervisor files whistleblower complaint against Safety Commissioner Quinn

Dec. 29—A former New Hampshire State Police civilian employee who took issue with a questionable Gun Line background check allegedly ordered by Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn has filed for whistleblower protection.

The lawyer for Tiffany Foss, who transferred out of state police to the Department of Health and Human Services, filed the whistleblower complaint late last week.

"Even though I am at another agency now, I am still fearful of his power and reach," says the complaint, which was filed with the state Department of Labor. Foss asked that she and all Safety Department employees be protected from retaliation.

Efforts to reach Quinn through his spokesman, Tyler Dumont, were unsuccessful.

Last week, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Quinn had asked a trooper to run a background check on someone denied a firearms permit in Massachusetts. The check was done for personal reasons, according to internal emails.

The trooper had a clerk who works in Gun Line make the query, and the clerk alerted Foss, his supervisor, after doing so.

Gun Line is operated by the state police and provides instant background checks for handgun purchases in New Hampshire.

Federal law makes it a crime to access the database of criminal records for unnecessary reasons.

Foss left her job at the state police Permits and Licensing Unit on Oct. 22, 2021, three weeks after her clerk ran the inquiry.

As safety commissioner, Quinn oversees the state police, the state Fire Marshal, the Division of Motor Vehicles, Homeland Security and the E-911 system. The position generally is considered one of the most powerful in state government, given its reach over law enforcement and public safety agencies.

In her whistleblower complaint, Foss alleges that Quinn violated the law on Oct. 1, the day the inquiry was made.

The complaint says that Quinn ordered Trooper Michael Arteaga to run a full instant background check on an individual. The permits and licensing unit had no active application nor active purchase for the person, "meaning we had no reason to run this individual through the federal and state data base for a firearms background check," says the complaint.

Story continues

The check allegedly involved a Massachusetts resident who was denied a firearms permit in that state. But New Hampshire had no jurisdiction and no bearing on the decision process, according to the complaint.

Foss wrote that she understood the situation that Arteaga and the clerk faced.

"If they did not follow the order, they would've been met with the same demise as several of us have (to include me) who were essentially driven to leave or were forced to leave," Foss wrote in the complaint.

Foss alerted her supervisor, Lt. Victor Muzzey, but her report was met with indifference, according to the complaint.

She wrote that she crossed Quinn before, in December 2020, when she advised against paring down Gun Line background checks.

"We are going to fix this," he responded and left the Gun Line office area.

"Life for me at work thereafter was extremely more difficult than it already had been. He used everyone around him and me to work against me," she wrote.

Foss had worked for the state police for 20 years and rose to a supervisory role.

The highest-ranking civilian employee in the Permits and Licensing Unit, Foss said the office was understaffed and worked long hours during heavy gun-purchase periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief interview on Wednesday, Foss said no changes have taken place at her DHHS job since the Union Leader article ran last week, and she does not think her job is in danger.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit investigated Foss' allegation, but the investigation never went anywhere.

The Public Integrity Unit has refused to confirm an investigation took place and has twice refused Union Leader requests for any records generated as part of the investigation.

Gov. Chris Sununu has confirmed that AG's office reviewed the Quinn allegation.

mhayward@unionleader.com