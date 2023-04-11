Former Gwinnett County deputy arrested on reckless driving, DUI charges in another county

A former Gwinnett County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported reckless driver at Macon Highway and White Oak Drive in Oconee County. When officers arrived, they found Nickia Tyler swerving and randomly stopping in the roadway.

When deputies pulled her over, they saw Tyler looking for her license when they saw a gun in her purse.

After seeing the gun, deputies had Tyler get out of the car. Tyler told deputies she was looking for information for a friend.

While speaking with Tyler, deputies said they could smell alcohol and noticed she had slurred speech with watery eyes.

When asked if she had been drinking, Tyler first said the had two shots of wine, before correcting her answer to two glasses of wine.

As she walked out of the car, deputies said Tyler stumbled. She agreed to take a sobriety test and ended up returning a BAC result of .248, more than three times the legal limit.

Upon her arrest, Tyler told deputies she used to work with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Gwinnett County officials told Channel 2 Action News that Tyler resigned from the department on Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler was taken to the Oconee County Jail.

Tyler was the second former Gwinnett deputy to be arrested for driving under the influence in less than a week. On April 5, Master Deputy Sheriff Walter Pollock was arrested for driving drunk, after he hit multiple mailboxes in Walton County.

After an investigation, officials determined Pollock was on duty under the influence of alcohol.

