Former Habersham County assistant fire chief accused of stealing gear, GBI says
A former fire department assistant chief was arrested after being accused of stealing fire department equipment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Cornelia Police Department requested that they investigate a forgery.
According to the investigation, the Cornelia Fire Department received a gear donation from another fire department.
Officials said the donated items were not all accounted for after a Cornelia Fire Department inventory.
The GBI charged former with one count of first-degree forgery and one count of theft by taking.
The investigation remains ongoing.
