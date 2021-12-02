Former Hacienda nurse who raped, impregnated patient sentenced to 10 years in prison

Nathan Sutherland, a former Hacienda HealthCare nurse who raped and impregnated a female patient who was quadriplegic and could not communicate, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Sutherland with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Jennifer Liewer, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, previously told The Arizona Republic that the sentencing range for the sexual assault charge is between 5.25 and 10 years in prison. The abuse of a vulnerable adult charge brings a lifetime of probation.

The pregnancy was discovered in December 2018 when an employee at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and noticed the patient was in the process of delivering a child. Employees told police that they had no idea the woman was pregnant.

Police have said Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample taken from the woman’s son. The victim’s mother is the boy’s guardian.

The surprise birth triggered reviews by state agencies, highlighted safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated and prompted the resignations of Hacienda’s chief executive and one of the victim’s doctors.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nathan Sutherland sentenced to 10 years in prison