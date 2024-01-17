Former Hagerstown man sentenced in cruelty case where Dalmatian had leg amputated

A Frederick, Md., man received a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after paying over $7,000 toward past and future veterinary bills for a Dalmatian who had to have a leg amputated after it was abused about a year ago.

The case revolves around Bijou, a Dalmatian who suffered head injuries and two broken legs in January last year when she was 13 weeks old.

Bijou has since had multiple surgeries. She has a new home in Washington County with someone with veterinary experience.

Bijou at her new home in Washington County. The Dalmatian had a leg amputated last year due to injuries from animal cruelty.

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Washington County District Court, Judge Mark D. Thomas told Michael W. Snyder, 25, that he wouldn't feel he was overdoing it if he sent the former Hagerstown man to jail for 90 days.

Some people would desire retribution, but the long-term goal is to not have the defendant re-offend and there are often underlying problems, Thomas said. When those problems are appropriately addressed, it can reduce the likelihood of the person re-offending, the judge said.

Thomas, near the start of the hearing, asked Snyder if he were tested for drugs and alcohol right then if he would be clean.

Snyder said, "For drugs, yes."

When the judge asked Snyder if he was sober when the incident happened, Snyder said he had been. But he admitted to having a drinking problem in the past. Snyder also told Thomas that he had stayed in a hospital for about two weeks for his bipolar issues, shortly after the incident with the dog.

Snyder said he has been on medication for his bipolar issues since, been to therapy and has completed classes, a MADD program and been to Alcoholics Anonymous many times related to his drinking problem.

Thomas suspended a 90-day sentence for the misdemeanor animal cruelty charge Snyder pleaded guilty to in August. The sentencing was delayed to allow Snyder to come up with money for restitution.

A felony count of aggravated animal cruelty in the case was put on the stet, or inactive docket, during that August plea hearing.

Thomas also fined Snyder $1,000, suspending approximately $850 of that.

Snyder will be on supervised probation for three years. Conditions include not possessing or having unsupervised contact with any animals.

What happened to Bijou?

A humane society field services officer and a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Mountain View Animal Emergency on Crayton Boulevard on Jan. 3, 2023, for a suspected animal abuse case involving a 13-week-old puppy. The puppy had head injuries and two broken legs. She went into cardiac arrest while diagnostic X-rays were performed and was resuscitated, according to court records.

According to court records, Snyder's girlfriend told the field services officer she got a call from Snyder around 11 a.m. saying their dog was limping after coming into their Hagerstown home from playing in the yard. When she got home late that afternoon, she found the puppy unresponsive and contacted the animal hospital.

The girlfriend is not being charged, a humane society official has said.

Snyder told the field services officer the puppy defecated near his son's play area around 11 a.m., court records state. Snyder "began to discipline the puppy by pushing her nose into the feces and struck her on the rear while doing so. Snyder admitted that he struck the puppy very hard and probably struck the dog too hard," court records state. Snyder also told the officer he wasn't trying to be malicious by hitting the dog, only trying to discipline it.

The girlfriend surrendered the puppy to the humane society.

Thousands raised, spent to care for abused Dalmatian

Assistant State's Attorney Danielle Lackovic told Thomas that Bijou coded when she was taken to the animal hospital a year ago and was given two rounds of CPR.

Lackovic said she was told Bijou's injuries were "akin to being hit by a car."

Thomas said he remembered the "horrendous" details of the case from the August plea hearing.

Lackovic, in August, said Snyder was to pay $16,539.68 in restitution for the puppy's medical costs.

On Tuesday, he paid restitution of $4,007.66 and paid another $3,000 toward Bijou's future veterinary bills.

Lackovic explained that the restitution amount was revised to what the Humane Society of Washington County paid out of pocket for Bijou's medical expenses. Donations totaling $13,330 were made to help with Bijou's case.

Lackovic said after the hearing that total medical expenses were $17,337.66.

Bijou rests with one of her new four-legged "siblings" at her new home in Washington County. The Dalmatian is a survivor of animal cruelty.

Colin Berry, the humane society's executive director, wrote in an email Tuesday that, "Bijou is doing great!"

Bijou was adopted by the person who had fostered her after her injuries, Berry wrote. That person is "very familiar" with Bijou's specific medical needs.

Bijou "lives on a farm and is living her best life with 4-legged siblings," Berry wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Frederick man sentenced in animal cruelty of Dalmatian puppy year ago