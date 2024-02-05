Former Haledon employee sues borough and suspended administrator, citing discrimination

HALEDON — A former municipal employee has sued the borough and its suspended administrator, claiming she was wrongfully terminated shortly after she gave birth to a baby boy.

But it is unclear whether the allegations by Nelsys Bovier are what led officials to suspend Mounir Almaita, whose performance as joint administrator and borough clerk has been the subject of an internal investigation for more than four months.

Borough Attorney Joseph Wenzel would not comment on the nature of the probe Friday, only confirming that it is not yet finished and that Almaita, a former councilman, remains on paid leave.

As for Bovier’s lawsuit, Wenzel said: It is “being reviewed and evaluated.”

Bovier, who was a secretary in the construction department, says she has suffered mental anguish and physical pain due to the discrimination and hostility she faced on the job.

The 15-page complaint asks a judge in state Superior Court in Paterson to award damages, including back pay and other lost wages, plus reimbursement for the cost of litigation.

Bovier applied for maternity leave on April 3, and less than two weeks later, the suit says, she gave birth to her son via emergency cesarean section.

The suit claims that Bovier stayed in contact with officials, including Almaita, during her absence. However, the suit says, her doctor advised her that she needed to extend her leave because she “would not be well enough” to return to work.

A payroll clerk told Bovier that to extend her leave, she had to apply to the state Division of Temporary Disability and Family Leave Insurance, the suit says.

Bovier did so, the suit says, and her request was approved.

The suit claims on June 14, Bovier visited the borough hall to talk to Almaita about her position. It is unclear whether she was asked to go there or went of her own volition.

According to the suit, Almaita told Bovier during her visit that her employment was terminated. The suit says she received a letter from the borough the next day to confirm she was fired for not returning to work that week.

Almaita told Bovier that she failed to apprise him of her new return-to-work date on Aug. 3, the suit claims, even though he was “copied on all emails” and “had numerous phone calls regarding her health.”

Mayor Michael Johnson recognized the “unlawful termination,” the suit says, and he told Bovier that she could resume her job when her leave expired.

But in response to an email, the suit says, Almaita told Bovier on Aug. 25 that she was, in fact, terminated. Her position was filled three weeks later, and two weeks after that, on Sept. 28, officials commenced the internal probe.

