Former Hales Corners firefighter found not guilty in fatal shooting outside Site 1A nightclub

Site 1A, a nightclub in the Third Ward, at 231 E. Buffalo St. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Milwaukee. The club shut down permanently Sunday. The owner was due for a license revocation hearing on Thursday. Police linked a homicide outside the club in December to a fight inside, which took place after curfew. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Hales Corners firefighter charged in the shooting death of a man outside a Milwaukee nightclub in 2020 was found not guilty by a jury Friday.

The man’s attorney, Michael Hart, argued his client, Caesar A. Fuentes, 25, acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Andra Nicholson Jr. 24, in an alley after the two had an altercation inside Site 1A, 231 E. Buffalo St., which has since permanently closed.

“It’s a tragic loss for everyone any time a young person is killed,” Hart said in an interview Monday. “But the shooting was justified.”

The shooting was the culmination of an altercation the two had inside Site 1A. According to court records, the two got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team. At one point, witnesses said, Fuentes began using a racial slur towards Nicholson and Nicholson then punched Fuentes.

Nicholson was then kicked out of the bar. According to multiple witnesses and surveillance video, Fuentes was then seen carrying a gun with an extended magazine and was overheard threatening to kill Nicholson outside the club, court records said.

Eventually, Nicholson went near a loading dock in an alley west of the bar and phoned his uncle and cousin for a ride home. Hart said that when Fuentes encountered Nicholson there, he at one point thought Nicholson was reaching into his waistband for something.

Nicholson was shot six times, according to court records.

“Given the fact that he had been already struck in the head, he thought that he needed to act and did,” Hart said. “While tragic, the jury got it right and found that Mr. Fuentes had acted in self-defense.”

The trial lasted five days, beginning Dec. 5, and included testimony from Fuentes, according to online court records. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before returning its not-guilty verdict.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the owner of Site 1A, Aaron Ohlsson, surrendered the business’ liquor and public entertainment licenses after a city committee signaled it would consider taking them away.

Police requested they be revoked. On the night of the shooting, police said, the establishment was operating after hours and its workers failed to notify police or de-escalate the situation after the physical altercation and after seeing Fuentes with a gun.

