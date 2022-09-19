Former Hall school bus driver wanted on child molestation charges arrested after SWAT standoff

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a former school bus driver suspected of child molestation after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours Monday morning.

Deputies went to a home on Railroad Street on Sunday night to arrest Marvin Nathanial Hogan, 40, on charges of battery and third degree cruelty to children. Hogan was on pre-trail release for sexual battery on a child, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said that when the went to serve the new warrants, Hogan refused to exit the house and barricaded himself in the basement. He was armed with a gun and told deputies he would kill himself if deputies came inside. Deputies called in SWAT assistance around 3 a.m. and deputies were able to talk Hogan into leaving the house just before 6 a.m.

Hogan was not injured but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to the Gainesville Times, Hogan was charged with the initial sexual battery and molestation charges in 2021 after he gave a teen alcohol and marijuana, played truth or dare and molested her.

Hogan started working as a bus driver in Hall County in January of 2020 and resigned in August, according to the times. Hall County School District officials learned about the molestation allegations in Feb. 2021 when a school counselor reported it to a Flowery Branch High School resource officer.

The incidents happened between April 2017 and January 2019, according to warrants.