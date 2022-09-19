Former Hall school bus driver charged with child molestation arrested after standoff in Oakwood

Sep. 19—A former Hall County school bus driver previously charged with child molestation and other sexual crimes was arrested in Oakwood Monday morning after an armed standoff lasting more than seven hours, according to authorities.

Marvin Nathaniel Hogan, 40, was served warrants Sunday night at a home on the 4500 block on Railroad Street for battery and third-degree cruelty to children. The charges stem from an incident on Saturday in which Hogan is accused of committing "an assault on an adult female victim that was witnessed by a child," said B.J. Williams, spokeswoman for the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Armed with a handgun, Hogan barricaded himself in the basement, refused to come out and told deputies he would kill himself if they entered. He also told them he had other weapons in the house.

Hogan was charged in 2021 with child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was accused of giving a teen alcohol and marijuana, playing truth or dare and molesting her, according to authorities and court documents.

"Around 3 a.m. Monday, after negotiations with Hogan appeared to be stalled, deputies called for SWAT assistance," Williams said. "As SWAT members arrived at the scene, negotiations began to progress and deputies were able to talk Hogan into exiting the residence. He turned himself in without authorities using any force. The incident ended just before 6 a.m."

Although Hogan was not injured, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He will be booked at the Hall County Jail upon his release.

In addition to the warrants for battery and child cruelty, Hogan was on pre-trial release for sexual battery on a child, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Other charges in connection with the standoff are expected.