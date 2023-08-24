Former Hammond resident dies in Maui wildfires
A man who lived in Hammond is one of the 115 deaths in the Lahaina, Maui wildfires. He died of burns a week after flames erupted.
A man who lived in Hammond is one of the 115 deaths in the Lahaina, Maui wildfires. He died of burns a week after flames erupted.
Carrie and Brad Kintz were among the thousands of Maui residents who lost their home or business in the devastating wildfire that struck the Hawaiian island. But instead of fleeing the island, they chose to stay behind and help others.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Meta is again facing allegations it’s not doing enough to prevent the spread of hate speech and violent content in Facebook ads.
His name is Mr. Tea and I love him.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
Solo Stove is getting ready for Labor Day weekend by cutting fire pit prices up to 40 percent.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up a popular knife set for nearly 60% off and a handy car trash can for just $10!
Another highlight: A 16-inch laptop for just $260 that comes with a year of Office 365 for free, for a total discount of over $700!
The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.
While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.
Hollywood studios will once again meet with striking writers — but the impact of the prolonged work stoppage is only just beginning.
Everything you need to know about Netflix's new show, Plus, how to watch the original "One Piece" anime.