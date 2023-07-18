Former New Hampshire lawmaker charged in child pornography case

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Stacie Marie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state lawmaker, has been charged in a case involving the sexual exploitation of children at a Massachusetts day care center.

Laughton, 39, from Nashua, N.H., is facing charges of aiding and abetting her former partner, Lindsay Groves, in a child pornography case from last month, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Groves was previously accused of taking nude photos of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough, Mass., and sending them to another individual.

A forensic review of Groves’ cellphone uncovered more than 10,000 text messages exchanged between Groves and Laughton, some showing explicit photos of children approximately 3 to 5 years old, prosecutors said.

In some of the messages, Laughton allegedly encouraged Groves to engage in inappropriate sexual contact with the children.

Groves is currently in state custody in New Hampshire, and Laughton had already resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after being charged with stalking Groves.

In 2012, Laughton was believed to be the first transgender person elected to a state legislature, but resigned before taking office due to her 2008 convictions for a separate incident of identity fraud and falsifying evidence.

Laughton successfully ran again in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022, but forced to resign again before taking office when she was jailed on the stalking charges.

She previously claimed that she suffered from an undisclosed mental illness, after admitting to calling in a fake bomb threat at a hospital in 2015.

“I have had a mental illness my whole life, and I guess this was my worst break with it. I was untreated for a long time, and I didn’t have medication,” Laughton said in a statement to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, and it was totally out of character for me,” she added. “I have put a lot behind me, and I never thought I would do this in a million years.”

With News Wire Services